When you're on the Internet, does your profile give out too much information for scammers to use? Think about that for a moment and now think about your car. Does your car have information on it that helps scammers and car thieves to RIP you off.

Law enforcement says the answer is yes. Sometimes the stickers on your windows and your bumpers can give too much information to somebody, not just scammers, but people in general.

Using stickers on our car, we brag about our families, our financial status, our political affiliations, the music we love and whether Jesus loves us.

‘This is why law enforcement agencies are urging us to remove all stickers from your car, even if they don't seem controversial. With the presidential election around the corner in our tumultuous political climate, law enforcement officials are encouraging everyone to be vigilant. It's purely a safety thing, as you never know who's driving behind you and decides to initiate road rage or follow you home to see where you live, all because of a sticker.’

Every sticker on your car reveals something about your personal life that someone else can use to potentially defraud you.

Now is the time to just stop, take a walk around your car, look at all the stickers that are on it, (if there are any), and decide what you want to tell the public at large. And in this highly polarized society there are some things you might just want to keep to yourself.

Not too long ago I got a new vehicle. So far there are no stickers on the windows or the bumpers, and I'm not sure that there ever will be.

Many years ago, I thought it would be a good idea for the state to require drivers to have their Personal phone number printed on their car. It would give us the opportunity to immediately comment on their driving skills. Today, I'm not so sure that's the smart way to go. We already have enough problems with distracted driving now.

The stickers on your car tell the world who you are.

Just be sure that's what you want.

