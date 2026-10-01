Street racing in Port Townsend, WA. It’s not what you think

It's a street race like no other. In fact, it's an annual event in Port Townsend. A combination of human powered amphibious vehicle competition and sculpture.

The Great Port Townsend Kinetic Sculpture Race.

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Legend has it that it has origins that go back to the late 60s.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘In 1969, sculptor Hobart Brown transformed his young son Justin’s tricycle into a towering, five-wheeled contraption called the Pentacycle. After it attracted attention, Brown and fellow artist Jack Mays built human-powered machines and raced them on Ferndale’s main street. What began as a three-block street race eventually expanded to water, mud and other terrain as increasingly elaborate machines joined the competition.’

It's a 43-year tradition with an 8-mile course where the goal is not necessarily to win, but just to finish, and finish in style. Every year has a theme, and this year it's flora and fauna. Not only does your vehicle have to conform to the theme, but your attire does as well. The entry fee for the race is not that expensive, but it will cost you money to build Your entry. Just remember, creativity counts.

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What do you win?

Many awards are given at the end of the race, but the one that is coveted the most by some racers is called the Mediocrity Award. That award is given to the racer that shows up finishing in the exact middle of the pack.

Needless to say, the racers don't take this whole thing very seriously, in fact bribing race officials seems to be encouraged. (There is an award for the best bribe.)

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When will this all happen.

The event will occur this weekend beginning at 11:00 AM on Saturday with opening ceremonies taking place at 11am, then there will be a noon parade. Officials will conduct safety and brake inspections. Then when that is done, all we know is that the event will start "sometime" in the afternoon.

The racers will run down Water St. Then they will convert to amphibious mode and each individual racer is timed during the water portion of the course. Spectators will cast votes for each individual performance.

The next day. ��

On Sunday they take on the land course with a sand pit and mudflats.

31 different awards will be handed out at the end of the race, the most coveted of which is the Mediocrity Award.

According to ptkineticrace.org,

‘Kinetic Sculptures are all-terrain, human-powered, art sculptures, engineered to race over road, water, mud and sand. They are amazing works of art; many are animated with moving parts like blinking eyes, opening mouths, and heads that move side to side. These machines are usually made from recycled materials. Each team has a theme and consists of pilots, pit crew and support crew.’

Over the years, the idea of this type of race has spread around the country, but it's safe to say that it all started in Port Townsend.

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