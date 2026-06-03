Are you affected by this frozen pizza recall in Washington?

A few weeks ago, I wrote about my discovery of the Motor City Detroit-style deep dish frozen pizzas at Costco. I tried it out and liked it. But just yesterday I saw a story about Motor City Pizza Co. And some of their products have been recalled and the first thing I thought of was “Uh oh, do I still have it in the freezer?”

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Well, the good news is that my Motor City Pizza Co. Detroit-style Deep Dish Pizza has not been recalled. But there is a product that has probably been in the East Wenatchee Costco Freezer section that has been recalled by the FDA from Motor City Pizza Co.

The parent company for Motor City Pizza Co. Champion Foods LLC sent out a recall notice on May 29th affecting “5-cheese bread products” sold nationwide at Walmart, Grocery Outlet, Kroger, Target, Meijer, and Costco, among others.

screen shot / .motorcitypizzacompany.com screen shot / .motorcitypizzacompany.com loading...

Motor City Pizza Co. Five Cheese Bread Single Pack

UPC Code: 8 70375 00511 1

Sell-By Dates: 2/4/2027, 2/5/2027, 2/23/2027, 2/24/2027, 3/9/2027, 3/10/2027, 3/17/2027, 3/18/2027, 3/24/2027, 3/25/2027, 4/7/2027, 4/8/2027, 4/20/2027, 4/21/2027

Motor City Pizza Co. Five Cheese Bread Two Pack

UPC Code: 8 70375 00509 8

Sell-By Dates: 2/3/2027, 2/4/2027, 2/24/2027, 2/25/2027, 3/10/2027, 3/11/2027, 3/18/2027, 3/25/2027

You can find the sell by date printed in black ink inside the image of the cheese bread on the front of the box.

screen shot / motorcitypizzacompany.com screen shot / motorcitypizzacompany.com loading...

Why has it been recalled?

Of all things possible, it's about milk powder that might contain salmonella.

Champion Foods LLC said that during testing, according to msn.com,

"prior to use in the production of the 5 Cheese Bread showed that the seasoning batches tested negative for Salmonella; however, we are taking action out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our customers."

So, if you were unlucky enough to have purchased the Five-cheese bread from Costco or other outlets, and the expiration dates coincide with the ones listed for recall, the last thing you should do is eat it, get rid of it, dispose of it.

Don't serve it to anyone, unless of course you don't like them.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

So yes, I still do have one Motor City pizza co. Detroit-style deep dish pizza in my freezer, but it is not affected by the recall, so I think I'll celebrate by eating it later tonight.

