To my way of thinking, tater tots should be considered one of the major food groups. They need to be on the top of the new food pyramid. Over the last couple of years, one of the things that's revolutionized my life (and ruined my diet) Is the discovery of the air fryer and how well it works on tater tots.

But now we have a problem; the FDA is making a massive recall on tater tots.

According to MSN.com,

‘If you're a fan of tater tots, then it's time to check your fridge or freezer for a critical recall.

On December 3, 2025, McCain Foods USA Inc. issued a voluntary recall of nearly 40,000 cases of Ore-Ida Tater Tots and Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels. And, on January 6, 2026, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reclassified the recall as Class II.’

What do you need to look for?

Over 21,000 cases of Orida tater tots are to be recalled.

Look for,

Item number: OIF00215A

UPC: 1 00 72714 00215 8

Batch codes: 1005479808, 1005477924, 1005478883, 1005480444, 1005480875, 1005481627, and 1005481770

Over 17,000. Cases of Cisco tater barrels. Are being recalled.

Look for,

Item number: 1000006067

UPC: 1 07 34730 62740 0

Batch codes: 1005482717, 1005483735, 1005484702, 1005485462, and 1005485660

The FDA says that the tater tots are being recalled because of the potential of clear plastic fragments that may be present and could pose a hazard.

The recalled products were shipped to 26 states, including Oregon and Washington.

What is a Class II recall?

According to msn.com,

‘A Class II recall is considered slightly less severe. According to the FDA, a Class II is "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."’

Because of the packaging size, it's unlikely that you have any of these tater tots in your freezer at home. However, if you do, you should check the Item numbers and batch codes to make sure that you don't have any of them.

Now if you'll excuse me, I need to get my air fryer out and make some tater tots.

