If society collapses. Where in Washington can you go for refuge?

If you spend any time at all. Watching science fiction movies on TV or reading sci-fi novels, you'll find that one of the most popular tropes in science fiction is the post-apocalyptic Collapsed society. Fahrenheit 451 was probably one of the earliest popular versions of that idea, but to my way of thinking the most over the top depiction was Soylent Green.

I have a favorite novel that uses that trope as well titled Wolf and Iron, written by Gordon R Dickinson. (TOR Books) His premise is that society doesn't end with a bang, but it goes out with a whimper.

The question arises. If society collapses, where do you go to be safe. Where can you take your family to survive?

According to msn.com,

‘Researchers studying sustainability and infrastructure have long noted that survival often comes down to one thing: local resilience. From remote valleys to mountain towns that quietly run off their own grids, these locations could become safe havens in a fractured world. What follows isn’t fantasy, it’s where reality and preparedness meet.’

Researchers say the solution is to find a small, isolated area. Possibly with a town nearby. Examples include the state of Maine's northern wilderness area or possibly Colorado. A location with clean water and fertile land, wild game to hunt. A place where you can go live off the grid now because there may not be a grid later.

Survivalists have been working on this for decades, and there's a complete survivalist economy that has sprung up around it. Just go to the Internet and search survival and you'll see what I mean. (Seriously, do it on Amazon and see what happens.)

The Ozarks of southern Missouri and northern Arkansas come to mind. Closer to home, Oregon's Rogue Valley, Alaska of course, but the closest suggestion by researchers is the Yakima Valley. The city of Yakima might have faded away by that time, but small farms hidden away in the Yakima Valley would potentially survive.

The whole I-5 corridor from Everett to Olympia would be hard pressed to survive but in an agrarian community in nearby Yakima, you might have a shot.

