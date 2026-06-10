I have never been considered a paragon of healthy eating, but even to me this information is daunting. Advance America conducted a survey of over 3004 Washington residents, and one of the results showed that about 38% of Washington families buy fewer fruits and vegetables on each shopping trip compared to the national average.

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According to the press release from Advance America,

‘The produce aisle has become a decision between good intentions and grocery math. For households that have not reduced their intake, the costs are still being felt. On average, Washington families say they are now spending an extra $39 per month just on fruit and vegetables - 15% more than at the same time last year.’

Who is cutting back the most?

Based on the survey, Colorado seems to be cutting back the most on fresh fruits and vegetables; 60% of families there. Oregon sits at #2 with 50% of families cutting back on fresh fruits and vegetables.

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Everyone is spending more on groceries, but there are some states that are spending more than others.

Let's look at the top five.

New Jersey - $44 extra per month; 17% increase

4. Georgia - $44 extra per month; 17% increase

3. Arkansas - $44 extra per month; 17% increase

2. Idaho - $52 extra per month; 20% increase

1. North Dakota - $99 extra per month; 38% increase*

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The survey also wanted to find out what families have been doing over the last 12 months to reduce their cost for groceries. Of all the answers they received, the most practical one also seems to be the most obvious, substituting frozen fruits and vegetables for fresh.

Another 13% of those surveyed said that they would make trips to multiple grocery stores for price checks and then shop where it was least expensive.

And there's lots of emotions related to shopping as well. 40% of survey respondents said that they feel frustrated when shopping. Another 25% feel anger at the price of groceries.

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What about Washington?

On average in Washington state grocery shoppers are spending about $38 more each month than they used to.

