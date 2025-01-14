Washington State Fair. Big birthday, big upgrades.

I have lots of memories of the Washington State Fair. And the venue? That's its home. I remember the Fisher flower booth where you could get scones with strawberry jam. (They were awesome.) I remember when I was in a high school singing group and we performed there. (That was educational.) I remember when my favorite radio station was there broadcasting live and I met some of the deejays. (That was inspiring.)

Many years later I remember hearing Bruce Hornsby and the Range performed there, He did a three hour show. And was prepared to play longer, but the venue told him he had to stop playing so they could shoot off fireworks. That same day I also remember writing the all wood roller coaster. (Lots of fun.)

Now the fair complex is celebrating a birthday.

‘Jan. 13, 2025–Get ready for an exciting year as the Washington State Fair Event Center celebrates 125 years of creating extraordinary memories!’

Over the years, the Washington State Fair has transformed itself. From a neighborhood gathering to the largest event to take place in the state. The venue has expanded To 175 acres and has several large events that they do every year.

Washington Spring Fair, April 10-13 & 17-20

The Taste Northwest, June 27-29

Washington State Fair, Aug. 29 – Sept. 21

Oktoberfest Northwest, Oct 3-5

Holiday Magic, Dec. 5-23

I have not attended any of the other events that are listed here, although the Washington Spring Fair sounds like fun. Animals, rides, fair food, Entertainment and Exhibits

I hope you get a chance to sample at least one or two of the five events taking place in 2025.

