Doughnuts being recalled from Washington stores

Although I'm sure I'm wrong, I like to believe that Doughnuts are one of the major food groups. This probably explains my pear-shaped physique. So, my first reaction when I see a headline like "Doughnuts Being Recalled" is "Oh the humanity!"

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All kidding aside, it is a serious issue because these donuts apparently are triggering some allergies.

According to thenewstribune.com,

‘Doughnuts that triggered to an allergic reaction were sold in stores across the nation, prompting a recall. A Nevada-based bakery recalled a batch of miniature doughnuts because “the product may contain undeclared milk,” according to a company announcement shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.’

The Doughnuts were produced by the Better Bakehouse Snack Company in Las Vegas, NV. They have issued a voluntary recall saying, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,”

The recall effects one particular Doughnut product, Donutful Chocolate Dipped Vanilla Cake Donuts In the 7.5 oz package. (10 doughnuts per package).

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The stores where they might be sold in Washington state are,

Town and country market.

QFC.

Fred Meyer.

Target.

Haggen.

What do you do If you bought them.

Well, if you're like me, they are already gone. But if you haven't consumed them yet, it is suggested that you either dispose of them and get a refund from the store you bought them at, assuming that you have a receipt.

You can also bring the item back to the store and get a refund.

For more information on this recall, there is a toll-free number. You can call The Better Bakehouse Snack Company, 800-243-0335, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

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Lately, if I'm jonesing for a doughnut, I'll stop in at Albertson's in Wenatchee.

I hope my cardiologist isn't reading this.



A Pink Box Full Of The Legendary Voodoo Doughnut Voodoo Doughnut got its start in 2000 in Portland, OR and has since expanded to six states with 13 locations. San Antonio and Denver will soon be opening the 14th and 15th locations. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1





Then vs. Now: 50 Google Photos that show Wenatchee History Gallery Credit: Connor



