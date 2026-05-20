So, imagine this scenario. A giant data center is being built near your community, then the public utility that supplies your electricity is informed that they will no longer be able to buy power from their current supplier, because it's all going to go to that data center. Sorry, No electricity for your customers.

That is what is happening right now in Nevada, and there is the possibility that it could come to our state as well. Nationally AI data centers are expected to triple their current power consumption over the next several years.

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According to electrek.com,

‘A Nevada utility just told 49,000 Lake Tahoe residents that it’s redirecting 75% of their electricity supply to data centers — and they have less than a year to find a new power source. It’s one of the starkest examples yet of the AI boom’s impact on everyday Americans.

The case is extreme, but the pattern is not. Across the country, data center electricity demand is reshaping the grid, driving up rates, and pushing a growing number of homeowners toward solar and battery systems — not as complementary power, but as essential infrastructure.’

Lake Tahoe is serviced by Liberty Utilities. It's a small California company. NV Energy, the Nevada company that provides the power to Liberty Utilities, will discontinue their service to Liberty Utilities in May 2027. EV Energy wants to take that power and use it to provide energy for data centers that are being built by Google, Apple, and Microsoft near Reno.

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Because of jurisdictional issues, Liberty Utilities can't just order NV energy to provide power. What are Lake Tahoe residents going to do? Well, we don't know yet.

Can this happen in Washington?

Chelan County is taking a different approach on the expansion of data centers with Microsoft placing their new data center in the old Alcoa Location in Malaga. Microsoft will be buying their power directly from Helion Energy, who is now building their very first commercial fusion power plant in Malaga.

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This removes all the stress from the Chelan County PUD and lessens the possibility of rate hikes in the future because of the Microsoft Data Center.

It seems to me that if you're a major corporation and you want to put a data center near my town, you should be responsible for your own power rather than placing the burden on local residents.

But that's just me; you might feel different.

