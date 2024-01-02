What classic rock acts are coming to the Northwest for 2024?

It's a new year and that means new opportunities to hear live music in 2024. I'd like to give you a rundown on classic rock acts that are touring through the Northwest for the new year.

Rolling Stones

One of the greatest bands in rock history will set out on tour once more in 2024. The Rolling Stones’ North American dates begin April 28 in Houston and run through July 17 in Santa Clara, California.

15 MAY WED 8:00 PM The Rolling Stones, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA, USA

Eagles

The Eagles’ Long Goodbye farewell tour will continue in 2024. Unfortunately, there are no new dates in the Northwest.

Aerosmith

What was initially one of the most highly anticipated tours of 2023 quickly became one of the most highly anticipated tours of 2024. Nothing new from Aerosmith in the Northwest.

U2

After becoming the talk of music and entertainment once more with their incredible performances at the Las Vegas Sphere, but nothing else announced anywhere else in the States so far.

Journey and Toto

Journey will hit the road for their 50th Anniversary Freedom tour in 2024 and they’re bringing along Toto for the trek. No Northwest for Journey with Toto however....

Def Leppard and Journey

Yes, beginning July 6 in St. Louis, Def Leppard will hit the road for a massive 23-date tour. Journey – fresh off their run with Toto – will join for the summer trek.

WED SEP 04 6 PM Def Leppard and Journey, T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA

Metallica

After wrapping the 2023 portion of their M72 world tour in November, Metallica will take a six month break from the road. They’ll then come roaring back with a run of 2024 performances.

Friday AUG 30 6 PM Metallica – Friday Lumen Field – Seattle, WA

SUN SEP 01 6 PM Metallica – Sunday Lumen Field – Seattle, WA

Bruce Springsteen

In February 2023, Bruce Springsteen launched his first tour with the E Street Band in nearly 6 years. Fans were disappointed when Springsteen had to cancel all of his September concerts. Now he's set to come back and fill out those dates.

NOV 22 7:30 PM 2024 Bruce Springsteen (Rescheduled from 11/3/2023) Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC.

Stevie Nicks

After enjoying a run of co-headlining dates alongside Billy Joel in 2023, Stevie Nicks has announced that she’ll continue her tour into 2024. Right now we have no dates for her scheduled in the Northwest.

Styx

Styx will hit the road almost immediately in 2024, heading out on tour beginning Jan. 5 in Clearwater, Florida. So far, the closest they will get to us on a solo tour Is this date.

Jun 30 Sun • 5:45pm Styx and Foreigner, Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR

Foreigner

Foreigner’s ongoing farewell tour will continue in 2024. Foreigner always puts on a great show. The closest they're going to get to us by themselves is British Columbia.

7:30 PM Foreigner South Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton, BC

Styx and Foreigner

After opening the year with their own respective performances, Styx and Foreigner will join forces for a lengthy summer run. Dubbed the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour,

Sunday Jun 30 5:45 PM Styx and Foreigner Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR

Foo Fighters

After a busy – and emotional – 2023, Dave Grohl and company already have mapped out their plans for 2024. They wrap up their tour,

SUN 5:30 PM Foo Fighters T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA, USA

Mammoth WVH

Wolfgang Van Halen will take Mammoth WVH out for a headlining tour in 2024.

Aug 30 Fri Lumen field Seattle.

Carlos Santana

For a 12th year, Carlos Santana will be setting up shop at the House of Blues in Las Vegas. The acclaimed guitarist then returns for a second residency, running from January 24 - May 23.

Kansas

In June 2023, Kansas launched their Another Fork in the Road tour, a trek which celebrated the band’s 50th anniversary. The group will keep the party rolling into 2024 with an additional run of shows.

Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai

A trio of guitar virtuosos will join forces once more when Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai head out on their G3 tour beginning in January.

JAN 29, 2024 SPOKANE, WA FIRST INTERSTATE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

As of this writing, tickets are still available for Spokane as well as VIP packages.

JAN 31, 2024 SEATTLE, WA THE MOORE THEATRE

This show is sold out except for VIP packages.

Chicago with Earth, Wind and Fire

Chicago’s 2024 tour begins Feb. 13 in Austin, Texas.

TUE Sep 3 7:30 PM Earth, Wind and Fire & Chicago,

Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

Skid Row

Skid Row was in the midst of the third leg of their 2023 co-headlining tour with Buckcherry when Erik Gronwall began getting sick. Shows have been rescheduled.

3/1/24, 7:30 PM , Suquamish, WA Suquamish Clearwater Casino Event Center The Gang's All Here Tour Skid Row, Buckcherry Suquamish, WA Suquamish Clearwater Casino Event Center, The Gang's All Here Tour Skid Row, Buckcherry

Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid

During a club show preceding their headlining gig at the When We Were Young festival, Green Day announced that they’ll be going on tour with Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid in 2024.

SEP 23, 2024 T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA

The Saviors Tour w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Judas Priest

Metal giants Judas Priest will launch a 2024 tour in support of their new album Invincible Shield. Right now, nothing is on the schedule for the Northwest.

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top

A couple of old friends will team up again in 2024 as Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top have extended their Shard Dressed Simple Man tour into the New Year.

9/21 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

9/22 Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sammy Hagar and Joe Satriani

Sammy Hagar has recruited guitarist Joe Satriani for a 2024 tour focused on Van Halen material.

AUG 13 AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA BECU LIVE AT NORTHERN QUEST TICKETS

AUG 14 RIDGEFIELD, WA RV INN STYLE RESORTS AMPHITHEATER

Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett

Two of rock’s leading ladies will join forces in 2024, when Alanis Morissette hits the road with Joan Jett. Here are the dates that are on the books right now for the Northwest.

08-03 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater

08-04 Portland, OR - Moda Center

That is what we know so far about what is being booked in 2024. I know there is more to come. Be patient. We'll let you know when we find out.