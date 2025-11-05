What are the traffic laws that bicycle riders have to follow? Here's why I ask the question. It was about 11:00 AM on Monday. I'm getting ready to turn left onto Miller, and there's somebody on a bicycle in front of me at the stoplight. They look both ways and then they run the stoplight.

I'm thinking, wait a minute, that's not legal, is it? It's not a four-way stop you have to wait for the light to turn green.

So now this has got me thinking.

What are the traffic laws that bicyclists have to obey?

So, I fire up my trusty laptop, I type the question in, and it sends me to the WSDOT website and here is a little bit of what I learned.

“Riding on a roadway - When riding on a roadway, a bicyclist has the same rights and responsibilities as vehicle drivers (RCW 46.61.755). A bicycle is a legal vehicle, just like a car. Bicyclists who violate traffic laws may be ticketed (RCW 46.61.750).”

Another thing to keep in mind, When riding on sidewalks or crosswalks, cyclists must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and follow pedestrian rules.

Bicyclists are generally required to use bike lanes if they are present, but they may leave if necessary.

Now here is a new twist.

I did a little more research on my laptop and discovered that there actually is a state law that allows you to treat a stop sign as a yield sign if you're on a bicycle. Check out this video.

When I was in junior high, I used to ride my bike to school almost every day. This was in Burien, so we seldom had snow, and most of these rules I never obeyed including, bicyclists must not ride against traffic and must not exceed the speed limits set for bicycles.

When you're young and you're on a bicycle, you feel invincible. (Or at least I did) As you grow older, one would hope that if you're still on a bicycle you ride defensively. You need to ride like nobody can see you. Seriously, running a stop sign is not an option, and a contest between you on a bicycle and a car. The car is always going to win.

Be responsible and please ride safely.

