Much to my cardiologist's disappointment, I am a fan of French fries. I try to limit my intake but sometimes you just can't help it. So, it piqued my curiosity when a survey was done to discover who had the best “fast-food franchise” French fries. I have my own opinion, but let's run down some of the possibilities.

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According to msn.com,

‘Comparing fast food chains is like comparing apples to oranges. Each drive-thru has unique menu offerings that make them distinct. But there is one item that you can reliably find at just about every fast food joint: French fries. Unless you have your own deep fryer at home, fast food restaurants are the most accessible sources of crispy potato goodness.’

Just to be clear, I'm going to limit the fast-food franchises we examine to just the ones that are available here in the Wenatchee Valley with a few honorable mentions found elsewhere in Eastern Washington.

Let's get started.

Carl's Jr.

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East Wenatchee used to have a Carls Junior, and I thought they were pretty good but apparently not very many other people did, and so Carl's junior is no longer in business in the Wenatchee Valley. However, they are very popular around Eastern Washington. The general opinion among those surveyed is that Carls junior French fries, although they are slightly thicker. are less crispy and so they don't get a high score.

Taco Bell

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I've certainly been to Taco Bell many times, but I've never tried fries at Taco Bell. According to the survey they make fries occasionally as a specialty item and have gained a certain cult popularity. Keep an eye out for their Nacho fries.

Arby's

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Arby's is a regular for me, and if I do have to get fries at Arby's, they offer the curly fries or the crinkle fries. I prefer the crinkle fries. (Remember, French fries are a ketchup delivery system)

Burger King

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If I go to Burger King, it's usually for a breakfast sandwich and I don't normally do French fries there. According to the survey, the French fries are good enough to go along with a burger, but you don't go to Burger King to buy the French fries. The chicken fries, however, are something to specifically go to Burger King for. It's worth it.

Wendy's

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I may go to Wendy's about once a month and I have to say that their French fries are pretty good, but that's me. The surveyor was not that impressed. You know what's really special though, is the fries that come with Wendy's breakfast meals. In my opinion those are great.

Chick-fil-A

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I've never been to a Chick-fil-A but my granddaughter works at one so I have to mention the waffle fries. I've never had waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, but I have had waffle fries and I like them. Whether you use the Chick-fil-A sauces or you just stick with ketchup, (that would be me) they work great for delivering that sauce to your fry hole.

McDonald's

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I have to say McDonald fries always rate near the top of the list, but the one complaint I have about McDonald's French fries is they don't travel well. Once they go cold, forget it. I have a friend who says if you take your old cold McDonald's French fries and put them in an air fryer, it perks them right up. Someday I'll have to try that.

KFC.

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The surveyors never even talked about KFC and I'm not sure why because at least in my experience, KFC has the best French fries. They're crispy on the outside, pillowy soft on the inside, and for whatever reason they seem to have more salt. (I know it's not good for me, but I like it.) Next time you go to KFC get something with the French fries, I think you will be impressed.

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Finally, I would just like to mention that there are a lot of great mom and pop fast food restaurants all over Washington state that probably have outstanding French fries. But the purpose of this article was to talk about fast food franchise fries if you have a favorite mom and pop fast food fry. Let me know.

Oh man, now I'm hungry.

