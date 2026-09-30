Seattle ranks in the top five “best foodie cities” in America

I don't necessarily consider myself a foodie, but I really do like good food. I don't eat out for dinner very often, hardly at all anymore. But I do regularly grab lunch out and come back to the office and eat. I think what might make me a foodie is the fact that I like the Food channel. I'll watch the occasional cooking show and if I'm really desperate for foodie action, I will watch Iron Chef America.

What is Iron Chef?

The original Iron Chef that Iron Chef America is based on was the production done in Japan and then translated into English. Many Japanese shows that are translated into English were quite funny. This show was fun, but the cooking was very serious.

So, if liking Iron Chef and Iron Chef America makes me a foodie, I guess I'm guilty, and that brings us to the meat, (no pun intended), of this story.

What are the best foodie cities In America?

WalletHub com, a vast reservoir of strange, unrelated facts and lists that relate to the way we spend money, has created an online survey that they believe indicates the top 182 cities with the best foodie culture.

According to WalletHub com,

‘While being a foodie can be quite expensive, culinary hotspots across the U.S. offer plenty of affordable and delicious options. These wallet-friendly cities cater to diners who prefer to cook at home, explore the local flavors or both. To determine the best and cheapest foodie scenes, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 28 key indicators of foodie-friendliness.’

To my way of thinking, looking at the top five cities listed in this survey is really no surprise.

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Top 5 cities.

#5 is Austin, TX. with a total aggregate score of 69.70.

#4 is Seattle, WA. With a total aggregate score of 70.05.

#3 is San Francisco, CA. with a total aggregate score of 71.21.

#2 is Portland, OR. with a total aggregate score of 72.53.

#1 is Miami, FL. with a total aggregate score of 74.52.

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The one thought that stands out to me when I look at these five top cities is that from a food culture perspective all five of these cities are melting pots. Each one with several different food cultures, all in the same town. This makes for an interesting variety of food experiences.

The one point that wallethub.com wants everyone to know about this particular survey as they were looking for not just the best food but also the cheapest food in each city. Grading on affordability, diversity, accessibility, and quality.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Great food is out there, and not just in major cities like Seattle, Portland and San Francisco. Great food can be found in Eastern Washington, in Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Yakima, and the tri-cities.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Just keep your eyes open, ask your friends, and occasionally read about it here.



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