What’s for lunch? Frog legs. Hey, we got frog legs!

I'm a big fan of Cajun food and Wenatchee is lucky enough to have a Cajun restaurant that's the real deal. I love the gumbo, I love the jambalaya, and I have had the crawfish etouffee with fried catfish. (it was awesome) But I thought it was time to get something a little off the beaten path.

They have frog legs.

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If you look at the appetizers on their menu, you'll see boudin balls, (tried that) gator bites, (tried that) fried green beans and fried okra, (tried that) seafood artichoke dip and stuffed hush puppies, (Yep, tried that) but what I have not tried are the fried frog legs.

I don't know why, I just had a hard time getting my head around the whole idea of eating frog legs and yes, I watched the movie Cannery Row. I remember the scene of catching frogs.

I know that Kenneth sources his frog legs from a vendor in Louisiana, so really, these fried frog legs can't be any more Cajun than they are. If there's anything that can make them better, it's the yum yum sauce, a family recipe from Kenneth's grandmother.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

If you're concerned that they might be too spicy, relax. The yum yum sauce provides the spice, and there was really no heat to it. Just flavor.

So yesterday. (Wednesday. 8/26/26) I went down to Touch of Soul on South Wenatchee Ave. and ordered an appetizer of gator bites and an appetizer of fried frog legs.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

For me, that's a lot of food for one sitting, but my goal was to eat half of it, put the rest of it and a to go box and take it back to my buddy John at the radio ranch. John has never had Fried frog legs.

What does it taste like?

Honestly, I know it's a cliche, but to me, fried frog legs taste like chicken. (dark meat) They are dredged in a cornmeal breading and fried till they are golden brown and delicious. (GBD) Here's a tip, if you've not had frog legs before and you're curious as to the best way to eat them, just treat them like a chicken wing. There are bones in there, eating them like a chicken wing makes it easier.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

When I wrapped up, I got my to go box, went back to the radio ranch and visited my buddy John who was just getting ready to go to work, but he's always up for food. (The poor boy is starving) and he was game and tried fried frog legs for the very first time with the yum yum sauce.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Remember, there is more to Touch of soul than fried frog legs. It's all about Cajun cuisine and Southern BBQ.

What's for lunch today? I have no idea.



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