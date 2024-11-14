Most expensive grocery chain in USA has 12 locations in WA.

I buy most of my groceries at Costco of all places. We hit them once a week on Sunday morning just before they open. I can get in and out of there in about 15 minutes. It's not the cheapest place to buy groceries, but it's certainly not the most expensive, and it’s quick.

The most expensive place to buy groceries in Washington state has 12 stores, all of which are on the West side of the state.

According to delish.com,

‘There’s a reason why Whole Foods is often referred to as “Whole Paycheck.” Since being founded in 1980, Whole Foods has earned a reputation for being one of the most overpriced grocery stores in the country.’

Back in 2017 Whole Foods was purchased by Amazon and for a little while the prices went down but they started creeping back up again. Now with the rising cost of living for your average grocery shopper Whole Foods is financially inaccessible.

If you walk through the store or look at photos online, it is the most beautiful grocery store you have ever seen on the inside. It's amazing, but you pay a price for that. There's a classic story about them charging $6 for Asparagus Water. Three stocks of asparagus in a bottle of water, for six bucks. You must be kidding me. Why would anybody want water that smells and tastes like asparagus? I just don't get it. Maybe it's just me, I know I was frightened by overcooked asparagus when I was a small child.

As I said before, Whole Foods is a beautiful looking store. I'm sure the people that work there are wonderful people. But when you look at the prices, you can see why Whole Foods would never make it in Eastern Washington.

It would be nice to see a Trader Joe's though.

