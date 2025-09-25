Yakima Couple Jailed For Alleged Moses Lake Burglary

A pair of Yakima residents are behind bars after police in Grant County say they recently burglarized a makeshift storage facility near Moses Lake twice in the span of three days.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Douglas Raymond first broke into the shipping container being used as a storage locker at a home in the 11000 block of Neppel Road on Sunday and stole over $8,000 worth of items.

Get our free mobile app

Two days later, on Tuesday morning, the homeowner again alerted the Sheriff's Office that Raymond was on his property attempting to take items from the container.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Raymond fled in a pickup truck but was intercepted by deputies about seven miles away on State Route 282.

He and his female accomplice, 41-year-old Debra Russo-Wright, were both arrested an booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of residential burglary, first-degree theft, and possession of stolen property.

The items the homeowner had reported were stolen from the container on Sunday were recovered by members of the Sheriff's Office's Crime Reduction Team at Raymond's home in Yakima following his arrest.