Wrong Way Driver On I-90 Jailed For DUI, Eluding

A Quincy man is in jail after police say he was driving the wrong way while intoxicated on Interstate-90 on Tuesday afternoon.

Grant County Sheriff's deputies say 34-year-old Cruz J. Terrazas Barrera entered the wrong lanes of the freeway near George during a pursuit with law enforcement that started in the 1900 block of Ninth Avenue Southwest in Quincy.

Police had been called to the location at around 1 p.m. after receiving reports that Barrera had tried to force his way into a residence.

He reportedly fled the scene when police arrived and the chase ensued.

Deputies managed to end the pursuit shortly after Barrera entered the wrong lanes of I-90 by using a PIT maneuver.

Barrera was arrested and is currently being lodged in the Grant County Jail for investigation of DUI and felony eluding.