Surplus Defense Department aircraft will once again be utilized for wildfire suppression under legislation co-introduced by Congressman Dan Newhouse.

Rep. Newhouse and California Democrat Sauld Carbajal introduced a bipartisan bill in February. The final version sponsored by Montana Senator Tim Sheehy has passed and is awaiting the President's signature

"This legislation is a huge step in mitigating the impacts of wildfires and gives our firefighters the tools they need to keep our communities safe. Utilizing the Department of Defense’s excess aircraft gives aerial firefighters an upper hand while leveraging the assets we already have at our disposal. I thank Senator Sheehy from Montana for his leadership as we send this legislation to the president’s desk." -- Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA 4)

Rep. Dan Newhouse U.S. House Rep. Dan Newhouse U.S. House loading...

Newhouse's office announced in a news release, the Aerial Firefighting Enhancement Act of 2025 will reauthorize the sale of aircraft and parts by the Department of Defense for wildfire suppression.

Get our free mobile app

This bipartisan bill is expected to help wildland firefighters year-round by facilitating the acquisition of military excess aircraft, sold at fair market value to entities operating the nation's aerial wildfire suppression fleet. The sale of parts is included in the authorization help maintain existing aerial firefighting aircraft.

"This year is the most dangerous and expensive wildfire year in history, and the Aerial Firefighting Enhancement Act will give wildland firefighters the tools they need to protect communities and save lives. Eliminating bureaucratic obstacles to fight wildfires more quickly and aggressively is America First common sense, and I appreciate my colleagues in the House and Senate for their support. I look forward to seeing this bipartisan bill cross the finish line so we can better support the brave first responders on the front lines fighting wildfires across the country," --Senator Sheehy (R-MT)

The bill allows the sale of excess Department of Defense aircraft and aircraft parts as long as they are used solely for fighting wildfires and dropping retardant or water. The program was in place until it expired in 2005 and was reauthorized for a five year period starting in 2012 but was allowed to lapse again.