Wenatchee Women, Two Others Injured In Crash On U.S. 97 By Big Y

Three people have injuries from a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 97 just south of the Big Y near Peshastin early Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say a 2006 Jeep Liberty driven by 20-year-old Abigail Danko of Wenatchee pulled out from a side road (Green Bridge Rd.) and entered southbound U.S. 97 without yielding to a northbound motor coach.

Troopers say the motor coach (2018 Thor Motor Coach) hit the Jeep. The two vehicles came to rest on the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 97.

Danko and two 21-year-old women - Angeli Shieh of Seattle and Anna Brasket of Boulder, Colorado - were taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus with injuries.

Two people in the motorcoach - 61-year-old Shawn Stanton of Sequim and 51-year-old Rebecca Stanton of Sequim - were not injured.

Alcohol or drugs were not involved in the crash.

Troopers say the cause was failure to yield.

The crash took place just after noon Sunday.

Everybody in both vehicles was wearing a seatbelt.