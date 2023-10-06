Wenatchee Wild Head Coach Not Eligible To Return Behind Bench Until Mid-2025

Wenatchee Wild Head Coach Kevin Constantine has been suspended indefinitely by the Western Hockey League (WHL).

The WHL announced the action on Wednesday, which comes in the wake of Constantine's initial suspension by the league on Sept. 24.

A press release from the WHL says it was determined through an independent investigation that Constantine violated the league's policies of conduct by making derogatory comments of a discriminatory nature.

The incident in question reportedly occurred during the Wild's game with the Seattle Thunderbirds on Sept. 23 at Town Toyota Center.

The indefinite suspension means Constantine must formally apply for reinstatement to the league and will not be eligible to do so until July, 2025.

In a statement, WHL commissioner Ron Robinson said his league holds its "players and staff to a very high standard of conduct at all times,” and has "zero tolerance for any comments of a derogatory nature."

Wild Associate Coach Chris Clark, who has coached three games in Constantine's absence, will continue to guide the team behind the bench until a replacement for Constantine is announced.