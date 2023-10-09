Wenatchee Wild Fire Head Coach Kevin Constantine

The Wenatchee Wild have announced the termination of head coach Kevin Constantine.

The team announced the move in a statement issued on Thursday (Oct. 5).

Constantine's firing happened a day after the Western Hockey League (WHL) suspended him indefinitely following an independent investigation that found he violated the league's policies of conduct by making derogatory comments of a discriminatory nature.

The incident in question reportedly occurred during the Wild's game with the Seattle Thunderbirds on Sept. 23 at Town Toyota Center.

The WHL had originally suspended Constantine on Sept. 24 so it could conduct the investigation.

Constantine's tenure in Wenatchee included only two regular season games, including the one that ultimately resulted in his suspension and subsequent firing.

The WHL's move to suspend Constantine indefinitely meant he would have needed to formally apply for reinstatement to the league, and would not have been eligible to do so until July, 2025.

Associate coach Chris Clark and assistant coach Andrew Sarauer, who took over for Constantine for three games during his initial suspension, will continue guiding the team until a new head coach can be installed.

The Wild have offered no details regarding the incident at their home rink on Sept. 24 or the circumstances surrounding Constantine that followed, and their statement announcing his termination says they "have no further comment at this time".