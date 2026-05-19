A Wenatchee man is in jail after allegedly attacking two people with a machete.

Deputies Respond to Reported Wenatchee Stabbing

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The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said it happened at approximately 7:35 p.m. Sunday as deputies responded to a report of a stabbing. They arrived to find two victims who had wounds from the machete.

Investigators Say Argument Escalated Into Violence

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Investigators say the incident followed a verbal dispute over money. The suspect, 44-year-old Teodoso Alvarez-Hernandez, left the scene after the argument and returned shortly after with a machete to attack the victims.

Two Victims Treated for Arm Injuries

One victim suffered wounds to his left arm and shoulder, while the second victim sustained an injury to their right arm. Both victims were treated for their injuries.

Suspect Arrested at Wenatchee Camper

Deputies later found Alvarez-Hernandez at a camper in the 3000 block of School Street in Wenatchee. Police took him into custody without incident.

Deputies Recover Machete During Search Warrant

Investigators recovered a machete from Alvarez-Hernandez's vehicle after serving a search warrant. Police booked Alvarez-Hernandez in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on two counts of second-degree assault.