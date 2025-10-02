The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking hunters — and anyone else with an opinion — to help shape the next three-year hunting season cycle.

The public can submit suggestions for the 2027 through 2029 seasons. That means anything from deer and elk management, to hunting permits, to access rules. In other words — if you’ve got thoughts on what’s in season, now’s the season to speak up.

Comments can be made through an online survey, by email, or by calling 855-925-2801 and entering code 11994. Old-fashioned types can even send a letter to WDFW in Olympia. But hurry — the scoping period wraps up October 31st.

Game division manager Anis Aoude says public feedback is essential, because it helps the agency understand hunters’ experiences and expectations. And unlike that buck that keeps getting away from you every fall — this input really does get noticed.

A second round of public comment will come later, before the Fish and Wildlife Commission makes final decisions in early 2027.

More details are posted on WDFW’s website.