Washington State has nearly 8,000 lakes to explore, attracting residents and visitors alike. However, there is one Washington Lake named as one of the nation's best lakes for swimming.

SEE MORE BELOW: ESCAPE THE CITY: 7 Relaxing Hidden Gems You Can Only Find in Washington State

Washington Lake Named One of the Best To Swim in America

Get our free mobile app

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best lakes to swim in the USA, featuring easy access, crystal-clear water, and stunning views. The magazine narrowed the list down to 26 beautiful lakes, and surprisingly, it's not one of Washington's high-alpine lakes.

Lake Chelan is one of America's best lakes for swimming, surrounded by the small towns of Chelan, Manson, and further north, Stehekin, Lake Chelan looks like it's straight out of a novel. "Though it’s no longer the largest lake in Washington, Lake Chelan is surely the state’s most beautiful: cutting through the landscape like a cerulean sword, this long, narrow lake is rimmed with hills and offers views of the dramatic Northern Cascades. Swimmers will want to stick to the beaches along the lake’s southern shoreline, where, by midsummer, shallower water warms to comfortable temperatures," Readers' Digest said. "Afterward, explore Stehekin, one of the region’s atmospheric towns. It’s at the northern end and is accessible only by air, water or foot and is home to a number of great wineries."



Lake Chelan is the largest natural lake in Washington, and it is also the third deepest lake in the United States. Check it out when you're looking to take a dip!