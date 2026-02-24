Photo Credit | Getty Editorial Photo Credit | Getty Editorial loading...

Washington’s new $100 million grant program to boost police hiring has yet to deliver any funding to local agencies, frustrating city and county leaders across the state.

Why Washington Created the Police Hiring Grant Program

The program, championed by Gov. Bob Ferguson, was created to address Washington’s ranking as last in the nation for police officers per capita. But months after it was approved, no departments have received money, and only six agencies have applied so far.

The Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, which is administering the program, says the first round of applications remains open through the end of March. Officials expect to announce grant awards within weeks after the deadline and plan to offer multiple application rounds.

Why Cities Haven’t Received Funding Yet

Local officials say the rollout has been slow and complex. To qualify, cities and counties must adopt or maintain a public safety sales tax and meet strict requirements, including crisis intervention training, de-escalation policies, and use-of-force data reporting.

Concerns About Long-Term Funding Stability

Some jurisdictions have been hesitant to participate because the grant funding expires in mid-2028. Officials worry they could be left covering long-term salary and benefit costs after the temporary state funding ends. Others say the required sales tax may not generate enough revenue to sustain additional officers.

Supporters say the money can also fund training, mental health crisis response programs, and other public safety services, not just hiring officers.

State Officials Say Improvements Are Underway

State officials acknowledge the rollout has taken longer than expected but say improvements have been made, including a new online application portal. They say their goal is to ensure every eligible agency that wants funding can access the program, while helping local governments strengthen public safety staffing and services over the long term.

Check out the full story here.