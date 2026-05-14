Confluence Health Among Washington Hospitals Receiving ‘C’ Safety Grades

Confluence Health Among Washington Hospitals Receiving ‘C’ Safety Grades

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The Leapfrog Group gave Confluence Health Hospital and several other Washington hospitals a “C” grade in its Spring 2026 patient safety rankings, which evaluate hospitals on errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

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How Leapfrog Calculates Safety Grades

The nonprofit organization released its latest biannual hospital safety report last week, ranking Washington 40th nationally for patient safety. No Washington hospitals received “D” or “F” grades in the report.

These biannual safety grades for patient safety, an 'A, B, C, D, or F,' are assigned to most general hospitals in the United States based on their abiliy to protect patients from errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.

Why Hospital Safety Grades Matter

“The good news is that hospitals across the country are making meaningful strides in patient safety and helping save countless lives,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But not all hospitals are the same. That’s why it’s so important for people to consult Safety Grades and do their research when choosing a hospital.”

Here are the lowest graded hospitals for safety in the U.S, earning less than a C grade.

Hospitals With the Lowest Safety Grades in Washington for Spring 2026

Capital Medical Center

Grade: C
3900 Capital Mall Drive SW
Olympia, WA 98502-5026
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Confluence Health Hospital

Grade: C
1201 S Miller St
Wenatchee, WA 98801-1948
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Harborview Medical Center

325 Ninth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104-2499
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Kadlec Regional Medical Center

Grade: C
888 Swift Boulevard
Richland, WA 99352
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MultiCare Allenmore Hospital

Grade: C
1901 S. Union Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98405
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MultiCare Auburn Medical Center

Grade: C
202 N. Division Street
Auburn, WA 98001
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MultiCare Covington Medical Center

Grade: C
17700 SE 272nd St
Covington, WA 98402
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MultiCare Deaconess Hospital

Grade: C
800 W. Fifth Avenue
Spokane, WA 99204-2803
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Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital

Grade: C
401 15th Avenue SE
Puyallup, WA 98372-0118
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Overlake Hospital Medical Center

Grade: C
1035 116th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004-4604
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Providence Centralia Hospital

Grade: C
914 S. Scheuber Road
Centralia, WA 98531-9027
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Providence Holy Family Hospital

Grade: C
5633 N Lidgerwood St
Spokane, WA 99208-1224
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Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

Grade: C
1321 Colby Ave
Everett, WA 98201-1689
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Providence St. Peter Hospital

Grade: C
413 Lilly Road NE
Olympia, WA 98506-5166
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Swedish Health Services Issaquah

Grade: C
751 N.E. Blakely Drive
Issaquah, WA 98029
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Swedish Medical Center First Hill

Grade: C
747 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122-4307
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Tacoma General Hospital

Grade: C
315 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Tacoma, WA 98405-0299
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University of Washington Medical Center - Northwest Campus

Grade: C
1550 N. 115th Street
Seattle, WA 98133-8401
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Valley Medical Center

Grade: C
400 S. 43rd Street PO Box 50010
Renton, WA 98058-5010
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