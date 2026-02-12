Community and technical college students in Washington could soon receive free or reduced-fare rides on public transit under a bill advancing in the state House.

House Bill 2727, introduced by Democratic Rep. Jamila Taylor, D-Federal Way, would establish an Educational Transit Access Grant Program within the Washington State Department of Transportation. Under the proposal, local transit agencies could apply for state grants to help fund free or discounted fares for students enrolled in community and technical colleges across the state.

Support and Opposition in the Legislature

Supporters say the measure is designed to remove transportation barriers that can prevent students from attending classes consistently or completing degree and certificate programs. The program is estimated to cost the state about $324,000 annually.

Taylor described the bill as a practical step toward expanding access to higher education. She said lowering or eliminating transportation costs could make a meaningful difference for students who are balancing school, work and family responsibilities.

Advocates also voiced support. Kirk Hovenkotter, executive director of Transportation Choices Coalition, said the legislation would create tangible benefits for students statewide by improving access to affordable public transit options.

The proposal has received some bipartisan backing, though several Republicans declined to advance the measure out of committee. Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla raised concerns about rural and low-income students who may not have reliable access to public transit and therefore might not benefit equally from the program.

How This Bill Differs From Previous Proposals

The bill is a revised version of earlier legislation that would have required transit agencies to provide free bus rides. Instead, the current proposal funds pilot programs through a competitive grant system.