Win VIP & General Admission Passes to Over the Barrel in Prosser

Drinking Wine Drinking Wine Photo Credit Zan Lazarevic on Unsplash loading...

Over the Barrel is coming to Yakima Valley! Coming this May, experience Washington’s top wineries, bold food pairings, and unforgettable performances!

Treat yourself to this extravagant day out in Prosser on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Enter to win general passes and free VIP passes in the contest entry below!

You must be 21+ to enter to win!

Over The Barrel — a celebration of wine, cuisine, and community. Proceeds benefit The Seasons Music Project and Yakima Junior League. - Over the Barrel

Read More: Yakima Valley's 15 Restaurants You Have to Try at Least ONCE

Get our free mobile app

Wine Barrels Wine Barrels Photo Credit August Philieger on Unsplash loading...

What is Over the Barrel?

Imagine decadent food paired with award-winning wines--that's what we can expect at Over the Barrel.

VIP tickets for Over the Barrel are $225 each, and patrons with VIP tickets get early admission starting at 12:30 p.m. General Passes are $125 each and admission begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now!

If you want to go, enter in our contests below: one is for General Admission and the other is for the 2 VIP passes. There's only one winner for the VIP tickets, so enter both contests!

Anyone who wants to volunteer can use this sign-up form.

Contest ends Sunday, February 15th at 11:59 p.m.

VIP Passes Include:

Early entry & exclusive wine pours

Access to an elevated gourmet experience

Exclusive live music performance from The Glass House Quartet

General Admission Passes Include:

Unlimited wine tastings from premier Washington wineries

Gourmet small plates from local chefs and artisans

Live music performances throughout the day