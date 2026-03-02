More than $1 billion is headed to Washington to expand high-speed internet access to more than 166,000 homes and businesses.

Federal officials this week approved the state’s spending plan, clearing the final hurdle to access funding from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, or BEAD program.

The investment will support 238 broadband projects in unserved and underserved communities over the next four years. State officials say construction on some projects could begin later this year.

How the funding breaks down

Most of the funding — about $736 million — comes from the federal government. The state will contribute $112 million, with private partners adding another $163 million, according to the Washington State Department of Commerce.

State officials also expect guidance this spring on an additional $464 million in federal funding, which could bring Washington’s total BEAD allocation to about $1.2 billion.

Why rural internet access matters

Jordan Arnold, director of the state broadband office, called the investment a transformative moment.

“For rural and underserved communities, internet access is a lifeline to economic opportunity, education, health care, and the modern world,” Arnold said.

What is the BEAD program?

The BEAD program was created under the infrastructure law signed in 2021 by former President Joe Biden. The program aims to expand reliable high-speed internet service to rural and underserved areas nationwide.

The approval process has taken years and included changes under the administration of President Donald Trump, which revised guidance to allow a wider range of technologies.

Expansion of internet options in the BEAD program

Originally focused on fiber-optic infrastructure, the program now allows fiber, fixed wireless, and satellite options — including services such as Starlink, operated by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

In Washington, project awards are split across technologies. Fixed wireless will serve about 38% of locations, fiber will reach 35%, and low-Earth-orbit satellite service will cover the remaining 27%.

Who oversees the BEAD program?

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration oversees the program and tracks approvals nationwide.

Officials say only California, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Washington, D.C. are still awaiting final approval of their broadband plans.