Wanted Man Arrested After Fleeing Police & Hiding At Assisted Living Home

A man wanted on burglary charges is in police custody after he was found hiding inside an assisted living facility in Grant County.

The Quincy Police Department says officers were actively searching for 33-year-old Joshua D. Avalos at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday when he fled on foot and took shelter inside Cambridge Assisted Living & Cottages in the 300 block of H Street Southwest.

Police were alerted to Avalos's presence at the facility after an employee phoned 9-1-1.

Officers surrounded the room where Avalos was hiding and placed him under arrest without further incident.

He was treated for minor injuries he sustained while fleeing from police before being booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, burglary, vehicle prowling, theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, making threats to kill, and obstructing a law enforcement official.