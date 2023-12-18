Two Wounded In Royal City Shooting

Two men are recovering from injuries after a shooting in Royal City on Friday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred at an orchard in the 17000 block of Road 10 Southwest at around 6 p.m.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says 67-year-old Macario Mendez-Tovar was arrested at the scene.

"Mendez-Tovar told investigators that he and the two victims were inside inside the kitchen or common building at the orchard and had been drinking when they began arguing over work-related issues. Mendez-Tovar claims he tried to pull out his gun and a struggle ensued and then was eventually able to pull out the gun and fired several shots, striking both victims."

Foreman says both victims were wounded and transported to an area hospital.

"The two men each sustained wounds to their chest. One was admitted to the intensive care unit at Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee, while the other was treated there and released."

Mendez Tovar is currently being held in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault and will make his first court appearance on Monday.