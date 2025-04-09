Two Teens Jailed, Another Hospitalized Following Fiery Crash In Alleged Stolen Vehicle

Two teens are in jail and another is hospitalized with serious injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Ellensburg early Monday.

The Ellensburg Police Department says it began just after midnight when a Kittitas County Sheriff's deputy observed a vehicle traveling on East University Way with its headlights off.

When the deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, it reportedly sped away and crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Chestnut Street.

The impact caused the vehicle to catch fire and two male suspects fled the scene on foot, leaving a female inside the vehicle with injuries.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and quickly removed the 15-year-old girl from the vehicle and extinguished the flames.

Capt. Cameron Clasen says the two male suspects who ran from the scene were then located nearby.

"A perimeter was set up and they utilized one of our drones to locate one of the suspects in the area. The second suspect was later determined to be in a residence and they were able to take him into custody as well."

Investigators also discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from an Ellensburg resident shortly before the deputy spotted it and the crash occurred.

The injured girl was admitted to the hospital, while the two suspects, ages 15 and 16, were both booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center on charges including vehicular assault, hit-and-run, vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving without a license, and Minor in Consumption of Alcohol.