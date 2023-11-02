Two People Injured From US 97 Crash North Of Entiat

Two drivers have injuries from a head-on crash Wednesday on U.S. 97A north of Entiat that troopers say involved drugs or alcohol.

They say a 2012 Toyota Corolla driven by 18-year-old Adilene Mendoza of Entiat was southbound when they drove off the roadway to the right, and then came back and crossed the center line to the northbound lane and hit a 2022 Cadillac Escalade driven by 38-year-olf Jared Major of Chelan head-on.

Mendoza's car came to a rest on top of the northbound guardrail while Major's SUV came to a rest blocking the southbound lane.

Mendoza was taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee with injuries while Major was taken to Lake Chelan Hospital in Chelan.

No charges have been announced. The crash is under investigation. It took place at about 5:40am Wednesday.