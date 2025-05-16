Twice-Deported Mexican National Arrested In Okanogan County

A Mexican national with a felony record has been arrested by the U.S. Customs & Border Protection.

According to the agency, agents assigned to its station in Oroville apprehended Fernando Polito-Bello this week in Okanogan County.

Officials say Polito-Bello is a Mexican citizen with legal citizenship status in the U.S. who has previously been deported twice for violations of the Immigration & Nationality Act.

Polito-Bello has a prior conviction for aggravated weapons charges but investigators have not revealed why he was again arrested this week.

Agents say Polito-Bello is currently being held at an Immigration & Customs Enforcement detention center awaiting the processing of his deportation from the U.S. for a third time.