Man Charged After Confronting Police, Being Shot Has Court Date

The 54-year-old man police shot and injured on the Eastmont Extension last month now has his first date in court.

Troy McMaster is accused of felony 2nd Degree Assault and 1st Degree Malicious Mischief as well as misdemeanor Discharging a Firearm.

Police say he fired shots and rammed his truck into the Wenatchee VA clinic before leading them on a chase to the Eastmont Extension, where he wielded a gun and they shot him.

An ambulance was called to the scene. McMaster was transported to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus for “an injury to his leg” and subsequently flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

He subsequently underwent numerous surgeries including one on January 2nd.

An order issued by Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt says medical providers have cleared McMaster of detention by law enforcement at Harborview as he is no longer a threat to the public or himself.

The order noted McMaster will still need further medical procedures but should be able to appear in court in three weeks (from Jan. 5).

As a result, Judge Brandt set a preliminary hearing for McMaster on Friday Jan. 26 at 1:00 in Chelan County Superior Court.

He's charged with 1st Degree Malicious Mischief for his actions damaging the VA clinic.

His assault charges stem from an encounter with his brother, who approached him at the VA clinic. McMaster is accused of pointing a gun at his brother and chasing after him with the weapon. His brother was able to run to his vehicle for safety by the VA parking lot. The incident took place on Dec. 17.