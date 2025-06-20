Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue (KVFR) responded to a brush fire on Trail Creek Road Thursday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

KVFR received the reports at approximately 1:40 p.m. for a blaze burning in heavy brush, grass, and timber. Air Resources arrived at approximately 3 p.m. to assist.

Kittitas County Sherrif's Office issued Level 3 evacuation notices to all residences on Colockum Road, with Level 2 notices for south of Colockum Road to Trail Creek.

Firefighters and aerial resources stopped the progression of the fire by approximately 6 p.m. Firefighters report a significant decrease in fire activity, but crews have been monitoring the inferno and remain on the scene.

The Sheriff's Office downgraded evacuation notices to Level 2 above the 9000 block of Colockum Road and Level 1 down to Trail Creek.

The fire burned approximately 60 acres and remains under investigation.