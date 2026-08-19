The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said a man fleeing a traffic stop may have jumped off the Beebe Bridge into the Columbia River on Monday night.

Chief Ryan Moody said at approximately 9:40 p.m., a Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling between 80 and 100 mph on East Woodin Avenue in Chelan. The vehicle failed to stop and continued southbound on SR-150 and entered Douglas County on U.S. Highway 97 The vehicle was found abandoned in the middle of the Beebe Bridge.

One of the vehicle's registered owners reported that her husband was the likely driver and feared he had possibly jumped from the bridge. Both the Chelan and Douglas County Sheriff’s Offices and the Washington State Patrol coordinated a search, and a male was found near Chelan Falls Park and was transported for medical evaluation.

Chief Ryan Moody said the man acknowledged entering the river from the bridge and was also the vehicle's co-owner. Deputies suspected possible alcohol impairment and forwarded results of a blood test to the prosecutor's office for review of possible charges for Attempting to Elude and DUI

A condition report for the man was not available.