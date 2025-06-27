A Tonasket man has injuries after a single-vehicle accident in Okanogan County on Thursday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 4:30 p.m. on State Route 20 about five miles east of Tonasket when a station wagon driven by 74-year-old Kenneth O. McLean went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and went down an embankment.

McLean suffered significant injuries in the wreck and was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for treatment.

Troopers say McLean was intoxicated when the accident occurred and DUI charges against him are possibly pending.