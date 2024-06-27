Toddler Loses Foot In Lawnmower Accident At Quincy Daycare

Police in Grant County say a toddler had a foot severed in an accident at a daycare on Monday.

Quincy Police Department Chief Ryan Green says the incident happened in the 300 block of C Street Northeast at around 11:15 a.m. when the child became trapped underneath a riding lawnmower.

"From my understanding, a gentleman was out mowing his lawn at an in-home daycare when a young child, under the age of one, was close to the machine and its blade got ahold of their foot and sucked the child underneath the mower."

Green says officers arrived at the scene and discovered the toddler had suffered severe traumatic injuries.

Get our free mobile app

"The officers found the child covered up in a blanket and assessed the situation and saw that the child's foot had been amputated and there were severe injuries to part of the child's right leg."

The child was reportedly transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center before being flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Green says the child survived the incident and is expected to fully recover, although it's been reported that doctor's were unable to re-attach the child's foot.

The case is now under investigation by the state's Department of Children, Youth and Families, which has temporarily suspended the daycare's license.