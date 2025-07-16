Three Juveniles Injured In I-90 Rollover Crash Near George

Three juveniles have injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Grant County on Tuesday night.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 8 p.m. on Interstate-90 about seven miles east of George when a sedan driven by a 17-year-old male went off the roadway and rolled, coming to rest in a ditch.

Three passengers in the vehicle, including a 10-year-old boy, a 15-year-old male, and a 14-year-old female, suffered injuries in the crash and were all transported to Quincy Valley Hospital for treatment.

Troopers say the driver, who was uninjured in the wreck, fell asleep at the wheel and was cited for second-degree negligent driving in causing the crash.

The State Patrol says impairment was not a factor in the accident.