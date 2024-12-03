Three Injured When DUI Driver Runs Stop Sign Near Quincy, Troopers Say

Three people have injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Grant County on Monday night.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 28 and Road S Northwest near Quincy, when 72-year-old Katherine Konen ran a stop sign and crashed her sedan into a mini-van driven by 65-year-old Juana Gomez.

Gomez and two of her six passengers, including 45-year-old Anna Mejia and a 15-year-old female, were injured in the crash and taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center for treatment, while Konen and the remaining four passengers in Gomez's vehicle, ages 3; 11; 17; and 18, were all uninjured.

All of the eight people involved in the accident are residents of Quincy.

Troopers say Konen was intoxicated at the time of the collision and was cited for DUI and vehicular assault.

The crash snarled traffic on the highway for several hours while investigators worked the scene and crews cleared the wreckage.