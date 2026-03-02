Teen Jailed For Allegedly Brandishing Taser At Three Ellensburg Women

A Kittitas County teenager is out on bail after being arrested for allegedly brandishing a Taser inside an Ellensburg apartment earlier this month.

The Ellensburg Daily Record says police responded to reports of a possible armed burglary at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 17 in the 2400 block of Airport Road, where 18-year-old Keon Jack Stagner of Cle Elum had allegedly pounded on the unit's front door before forcing his way inside after someone answered.

Upon making entry into the apartment, investigators say Stagner began yelling for one of its three female tenants to come out of her bedroom while repeatedly sparking a Taser he was holding.

Get our free mobile app

As the other two tenants fled and took shelter inside separate rooms of the apartment, police say Stagner continued activating the Taser and screaming for its other tenant to come out of her room, but after several more minutes, he apparently gave up on the request and departed the residence.

Court documents indicate the three women were initially reluctant to file a report, but after it was alleged that this wasn't the first time Stagner had threatened them with a Taser, they decided to press charges.

Officers located Stagner several days later in Cle Elum where, during questioning, he reportedly told them he was just "messing around" on the evening in question and never intended to use the Taser on any of the women, adding that he didn't even own the device and it belonged to a friend.

Detectives also reportedly established that Stagner had been drinking alcohol on the night of the alleged incident and believe he may have been legally intoxicated at the time.

Based on their findings, officers arrested Stagner and booked him into the Kittitas County Jail for residential burglary, unlawful display of a weapon, and two counts of harassment.

At his initial appearance in Kittitas County Superior Court on Tuesday (Feb. 24), Stagner pled not guilty to the charges and was ordered not to have any contact with the three victims.

Stagner was subsequently released on $2,500 bail and is awaiting a trial date to be established for the case.