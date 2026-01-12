17-Year-Old Injured In SR-17 Rollover Crash Near Othello

A teenage boy has serious injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Adams County on Saturday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 1 p.m. on State Route 17 (SR-17) about seven miles south of Othello when a sedan driven by the unnamed 17-year-old from Kennewick lost control, went off the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the center line, rolled, and came to rest on its wheels on the opposite shoulder of the highway.

The boy was airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland for treatment.

Troopers say its not yet known what might have caused the crash, which slowed traffic on SR-17 for several hours and remains under investigation.