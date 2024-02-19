Orondo Man Accused Of Assault In Jail After SWAT Team Arrest

A 37-year-old man faces numerous charges after a SWAT call in Orondo Saturday night.

Deputies say James Scott Martin assaulted two people while wielding a metal bar at a residence in the 10 block of Zanol Loop Rd just before 4:30pm. They say he hit one person with the bar and threw a glass bottle at another person while trying to enter the residence.

Officers say Martin then returned to his residence in the 10 block of Orondo Spur Rd. and barricaded himself.

Deputies arrived but were not able to get to Martin, who refused to come outside, and the East Cascade SWAT team was called in after about five hours at 9:21pm.

SWAT team members were able confront Martin and subdued him by shooting him with a 40mm non-lethal weapon.

Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille says Martin was examined at the scene for injuries before being taken to Chelan County jail.

He faces one count of 1st degree burglary, two counts of 2nd degree assault, and one count each of 1st degree Malicious Mischief and 2nd degree Malicious Mischief.

The two people he's accused of assaulting were taken to Confluence Health Central Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers from the Washington State Fish and Wildlife Department were in the area and assisted deputies on the initial call Saturday afternoon.