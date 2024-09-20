Suspect Sought in Connection with Semi-Tractor, Trailer Thefts
Authorities have identified 43-year-old Rafael Pruneda as the possible culprit in recent semi-tractor and trailer thefts.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office discussed its findings in a brief Facebook post on Wednesday:
"Following the execution of a search warrant in the 9500 block of Road U S.E. in Grant County, deputies have located several pieces of evidence connected to the theft of a semi-tractor and trailer from Adams County."
Prundea is "suspected of being heavily involved in these thefts. There is probable cause for his arrest."
The search warrant also uncovered a sparkling new Trinity EagleBed, reportedly swiped from a dealership in Pasco.
Pruneda is thought to drive an "older red colored Kenworth semi with a spud trailer attached."
