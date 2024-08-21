Stayman Flats Fire At 1,000 Acres, Still Some Level 3 Evacuations
Uodate wednesday 4 am
There's now state level fire assistance for local fire departments who are battling the Stayman Flats Fire near Chelan.
Chelan Fire and Rescue is leading the effort to contain the fire, which has burned about 1,000 acres south and west of Chelan.
Chelan County Emergency Management says aircraft from the Pioneer Fire on Lake Chelan have been instrumental in keeping the fire from spreading further.
There are still some Level 3 evacuations in place after most of the area was reduced to level 2 Tuesday night.
The Stayman Flats Fire was first reported at about 1:45 pm Tuesday.
It's burning in brush and grass and was threatening home and infrastructure Tuesday afternoon
The state mobilization was authorized by Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste on August 20, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., following a request from Chief Brandon Asher of Chelan Fire and Rescue.
The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray was activated to Level 2, partial activation, to help coordinate state assistance for the fire.
Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau ordered five strike teams to help aid in containment efforts.
Update 8:30pm
The Stayman Flats Fire continues to burn east of Chelan with noticeable progress being made by firefighters.
All Level 3 leave now evacuations have been reduced to Level 2. This includes: Hawks Meadow Rd., Chukas Run, Dove Hollow Rd., Big Sale Lane, Hawks Ridge, Rd., Columbia Rim Rd., Downie Canyon Rd., Chelan Butte, Little Butte and Butte Ranch Rd.
Update 4:30pm
The Stayman Flats Fire continues to spread.
A wind driven brushfire near the Columbia River west of Chelan has been spreading quickly this afternoon.
The fire on the southwest side of Chelan Butte off of Stayman Flats Road was elevated to 3 alarms shortly after 3 pm.
Level 2 evacuations are in place for Hawks Meadow Road. Level 1 evacuations are in place for Staymon Flats Road and Downey Canyon Road.
Multiple fire departments from around the area have been called to the scene. They include Chelan Fire and Rescue, Entiat Fire and Manson Fire among other agencies.
The fire was reported to have started at 1:45 pm Tuesday.
There are reports of people stopping to look at the fire causing a backup U.S. Hwy. 97 in the area.