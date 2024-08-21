Stayman Flats Fire At 1,000 Acres, Still Some Level 3 Evacuations

Uodate wednesday 4 am

There's now state level fire assistance for local fire departments who are battling the Stayman Flats Fire near Chelan.

Chelan Fire and Rescue is leading the effort to contain the fire, which has burned about 1,000 acres south and west of Chelan.

Chelan County Emergency Management says aircraft from the Pioneer Fire on Lake Chelan have been instrumental in keeping the fire from spreading further.

There are still some Level 3 evacuations in place after most of the area was reduced to level 2 Tuesday night.

The Stayman Flats Fire was first reported at about 1:45 pm Tuesday.

It's burning in brush and grass and was threatening home and infrastructure Tuesday afternoon

The state mobilization was authorized by Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste on August 20, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., following a request from Chief Brandon Asher of Chelan Fire and Rescue.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray was activated to Level 2, partial activation, to help coordinate state assistance for the fire.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau ordered five strike teams to help aid in containment efforts.

Update 8:30pm

The Stayman Flats Fire continues to burn east of Chelan with noticeable progress being made by firefighters.

All Level 3 leave now evacuations have been reduced to Level 2. This includes: Hawks Meadow Rd., Chukas Run, Dove Hollow Rd., Big Sale Lane, Hawks Ridge, Rd., Columbia Rim Rd., Downie Canyon Rd., Chelan Butte, Little Butte and Butte Ranch Rd.

The fire remains under the management of local fire departments. It became a 3 alarm fire shortly after 3 pm, which drew all available local departments to the scene. It was initially led by Chelan Fire and Rescue, Entiat Fire and Manson Fire.

Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management said aircraft assigned to the Pioneer Fire on Lake Chelan.have transitioned over to help with the Stayman Flats Fire and have made a big difference in slowing its spread.

He said the aerial support has been substantial, and has included helicopters and scooper planes dumping water along with air tankers dumping fire retardant.

There is now an Evacuation Center for people affected by the fire. It's located at the United Methodist Church at 206 N. Emerson Street in Chelan.

Update 4:30pm

The Stayman Flats Fire continues to spread.

Level 3 Fire Evacuations (Leave now) are in place for Hawks Meadow Rd., Chukar Run, Dove Hollow Rd, Big Sage Lane, Hawks Ridge Rd, Columbia Rim Rd, Downie Canyon Rd, Chelan Butte, Little Butte and Butte Ranch Rd.

Current conditions present a specific and immediate threat to the life and safety of persons within this area.

In addition, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 1 Fire Advisory for Chelan, Waterslide Drive and surrounding areas. The affected area is Chelan, Waterslide Drive and surrounding areas

----------

A wind driven brushfire near the Columbia River west of Chelan has been spreading quickly this afternoon.

The fire on the southwest side of Chelan Butte off of Stayman Flats Road was elevated to 3 alarms shortly after 3 pm.

Level 2 evacuations are in place for Hawks Meadow Road. Level 1 evacuations are in place for Staymon Flats Road and Downey Canyon Road.

Multiple fire departments from around the area have been called to the scene. They include Chelan Fire and Rescue, Entiat Fire and Manson Fire among other agencies.

The fire was reported to have started at 1:45 pm Tuesday.

There are reports of people stopping to look at the fire causing a backup U.S. Hwy. 97 in the area.