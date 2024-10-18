Expecting Mothers Suspicious Disappearance In Washington

Expecting Mothers Suspicious Disappearance In Washington

Authorities in Auburn are urgently investigating the suspicious disappearance of 21-year-old Jackelin Perez, who has been missing since October 13, 2024. Perez, who is six weeks pregnant, recently immigrated to the United States from Guatemala with her husband and is reported to speak limited English. 

Background and Circumstances 

Police believe that Perez was kidnapped from her home in a targeted incident, suggesting that her disappearance was not a random act. The circumstances surrounding her case have raised serious concerns among investigators and the local community. 

Ongoing Investigation 

Detectives are actively pursuing multiple leads in their efforts to locate Perez, although she has not yet been found. The investigation is still in its early stages, and authorities remain hopeful that new information will emerge. 

Description and Public Appeal 

For the public's assistance, police have provided a description of Perez: she stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 111 pounds, and has a noticeable scar on her left cheek. The Auburn Police Department is appealing to anyone with information regarding Perez's disappearance to come forward. Those with tips are encouraged to contact the department at 253-288-7403. 

