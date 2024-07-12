Speed Limits Reduced On Several Roads Around Gorge Amphitheater

Two primary roads that carry traffic to and from the Gorge Amphitheater near George now have reduced speed limits.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the action was taken due to safety concerns for workers connected to the venue's concerts.

"The Grant County Sheriff's Office asked Grant County Public Works to authorize the temporary speed limit change. The change was requested due to the Gorge Amphitheater traffic control personnel working two roadways with fifty-mile-per-hour speed limits and being at risk of getting struck by vehicles."

Get our free mobile app

Foreman stressed the move is purely driven by concerns for worker safety and not to increase any law enforcement citation quotas.

"For the most part, the impacts should not be significant for people who live in the area and we want to reassure people that this is not a ploy for us to write more traffic tickets, this is a way for us to get people to slow down so that no one gets run over."

The reduced speed limits began on Tuesday (July 9) and will be in effect for 90 days.

The two roads impacted by the reductions are Silica Road Northwest from Baseline Road to Road 1 Northwest, and Road 1 Northwest from Silica Road Northwest to a point roughly two miles to the east. The speed limit on both roads has been lowered from 50 mph to 35 mph.

The 90-day period will allow the Grant County County Engineer time to recommend a permanent annual solution to the Board of County Commissioners. The Board or the County Engineer can also extend the expiration date of the action, if deemed necessary.