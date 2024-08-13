Silver Alert Issued For Okanogan County Woman
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person after the Washington State Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old woman.
Get our free mobile app
Lucy Burns was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday when she left her home to go for a walk with her two dogs - a white Labrador and a black Pitbull on Grouse Spring Rd. in the Wauconda area.
Burns is described as being 5 foot-11, 140 pounds with gray hair and blues eyes.
Anyone who has seen burns is asked to call 9-1-1.
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office said Burns was still missing as of noon Monday. They were trying to get First Responders into the area for further information.
60 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone?
I remember seeing missing children's images on It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people?
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton