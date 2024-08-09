Shooting Suspect Sought in Okanogan County
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively seeking a shooting suspect in the Rat Lake area, just north of Brewster.
Get our free mobile app
Details are scarce at the moment, but per Rivercom, the suspect is a Hispanic male with prominent tattoos. He is said to be driving a Dodge Ram.
This is a developing story. We are awaiting comment from District 6 Trooper Jeremy Weber.
10 Cities In California With The Most Gun Violence
According to the 24/7, these Cities in California have the most gun violence.
Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews